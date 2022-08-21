New York Lottery winning top-prize ticket sold at the Wegmans in Buffalo

The New York Lottery announced Sunday that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York Lottery announced Sunday that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at the Wegmans on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Buffalo.

The winning ticket was sold on August 20 in the TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket is worth $37,369.00.

According to the news release, TAKE 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers here to see if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.