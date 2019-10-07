FREDONIA, N.Y. — A major piece of the restoration of a Chautauqua County church devastated by fire last spring, is now in place.

Wednesday morning, workers raised the new steeple for the Family Church in Fredonia.

The house of worship suffered extensive damage in May 2018 and repairs to the building have been underway ever since. Since the fire, members have held services at the church's original home on Lakeview Avenue.

The steeple arrived in three sections and was installed piece by piece.

Parishioners will gather for a potluck dinner Wednesday night to mark the occasion.

Services are expected to move back to the Church St. location in August.