A Niagara Falls Police vehicle was involved in an accident with a motorcycle Wednesday night.

The patrol vehicle had the right of way at the intersection of Ferry Avenue and 3rd Street when a 1984 Harley Davidson motorcycle drove into the officer.

The motorcycle stopped at a stop sign before driving into the marked patrol car.

The 67-year-old motorcyclist was partially ejected from his bike. He was taken to the Erie County Medical Center and is in critical condition.

The police officer was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.