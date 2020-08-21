More than $900,000 left behind by passengers at TSA checkpoints

Money includes loose change and paper currency removed from pockets left behind in bins during the screening process.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Passengers going through the screening process at airports around the country often leave behind a number of items, and that includes money.

A lot of money.

During the fiscal year 2019, which ended in September 2019, over $900,000 in loose change and paper currency removed from pockets was never retrieved from bins during the screening process.

The top five airports where passengers have left the most money behind were:

John F. Kennedy International Airport - $98,110 San Francisco International Airport - $52,668.70 Miami International Airport - $47,694.03 McCarran International Airport - $44,401.76 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport - $40,218.19

When passengers arrive at a checkpoint, they must remove all items from their pockets, including wallets and loose change. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recommends travelers pack those items into their carry-on bags so they will not accidentally be left behind.

If you leave an item behind, like a wallet, and don't realize it until you've boarded your flight, you can contact the TSA's lost and found office at airports across the country to identify the lost item.