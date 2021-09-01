Missing: Niagara County Sheriff's Office attempt to locate 16-year-old girl

Alana Bruning is white, is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weights 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has run away from home.

The sheriff's office says she left home on December 26 and might be in the Niagara Falls area.