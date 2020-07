Police say Adam Hasan left home June 20 after being disciplined, and family members have not been able to contact him since.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are asking for help in locating a 16-year-old who has been missing since June 20.

He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, pants and sneakers.