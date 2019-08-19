It was an emotional scene in a Genesee County courtroom as an Irving woman learned her fate for the hit and run accident that took the life of a Utica-area teenager.

Judge Charles Zambito sentenced 48-year-old Jennifer Serrano to the maximum, two consecutive 2 and 1/3 to 7-year terms for the death of 18-year-old Connor Lynsky. Back in July a jury found her guilty of vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident without reporting, driving while intoxicated, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Lynsky had just left the Jason Aldean concert at Darien Lake when he was hit and killed by Serrano.

Lynsky's mother addressed the court prior to the judge's decision as other family members held up photos of her son behind her.

Serrano broke down in court as Genesee County District Attorney Lawrence Friedman made his case for sentencing. Her attorneys made a motion to delay Monday's proceedings by asking for another pre-sentence investigation, but that motion was denied.