PENDLETON, N.Y. — When Jason and Jennifer Evchich used to take their kids to the park, their daughter, Mckenna, was able to run and play with the other kids, but their sons had to sit back and watch.

Mason, 5, and Matthew, 4, have a type of leukodystrophy — a rare disorder that affects their nerves and muscles. They can't walk, and pushing a stroller through the grass or mulch at the regular playground was tough. Often times, the boys couldn't even get close to the other kids.

The Evchichs were tired of that, so they decided they needed to do something. They started planning a new, inclusive playground.

In just about a year's time, they raised enough money and built the playground which has special features and unique equipment so kids of all abilities can enjoy it.

Mason's Mission Playground cost about $750,000, and the Evchichs made their dream become a reality thanks to grants, in-kind donations, and monetary gifts.

There are special swings for kids that can't support themselves, a carousel that can accommodate a wheelchair, and areas that focus on sound and touch for kids with sensory issues.

The ground is a firm rubber material, so kids can use their wheelchairs and walkers on it, but it's soft enough so it doesn't hurt much when kids fall.

The Evchichs say the playground is a safe space to play but also creates a sense of belonging for the kids and their families.

They've received dozens of emails and letters from parents who took their kids to the playground, and the Evchichs say that's proof that every penny spent was well worth it.

"It's just so amazing to hear that so many other families out there were exactly like we were, and now they don't have to be," said Jennifer Evchich.

The playground is located on Campbell Boulevard near Pendleton Town Hall and the water tower.

Mason's Mission Foundation plans to renovate the bathrooms at the park to make them wheelchair accessible.

Two more playgrounds are also in the works for other parts of Western New York.

