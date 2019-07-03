BUFFALO, N.Y. — Over the objections of the Erie County District Attorney's office, a Buffalo man charged with murder has been released from custody, pending trial.

Shane Casado faces a Second Degree Murder charge. Prosecutors say he shot to death his former girlfriend, Rachael Wierzbicki, outside a home on Edson St. in Buffalo this past November.

Casado had been held without bail since his arrest. At the request of his defense attorney, a bail hearing was held Wednesday before State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski.

Michalski set bail at $175,000 cash or bond, which Casado was able to post before the end of the day.

He's due back in court for further proceedings next week.

