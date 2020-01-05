BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many important fundraisers had to be postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Many charities have been forced to adapt to accommodate the new normal of social distancing.

That includes Make-A-Wish, who have been granting wishes to children fighting critical illnesses in Western New York for 40 years. The chapter was forced to cancel galas in Rochester and Buffalo because of social distancing mandates.

To make up for those canceled events, they a created a unique online fundraiser. The online auction has items from unlimited buy one get one free hot dogs from Ted's, an Ed Oliver autographed mini-helmet and trips to tropical locations.

All the money raised locally, stays locally and the auction ends Sunday night. For those who don't want to bid on items, donations are also accepted. Check out the amazing items or make a donation to support the organization at www.WNY.Wish.org.

