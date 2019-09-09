BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're an M&T customer trying to access your account online, you're probably getting a message that says M&T Online Banking is unavailable

Customers began posting on Twitter around 9am asking M&T Bank if there were issues with their online banking.

2 On Your Side took a couple phone calls from customers who were unable to access their accounts online.

M&T has a message on their site that if you're having trouble accessing your account online and need help processing a transaction, you can please call 1-800-724-2440 and select option 1. For business account questions or to complete a transaction, please call 1-800-724-6070 and select option 1.

There's no word on when service will be restored.