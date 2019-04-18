LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Sad news from the City of Lackawanna with news of the passing of long-time councilmember and one-time mayoral candidate Chuck Jaworski.

Mayor Geoffrey Szymanski tells 2 On Your Side the 69-year-old Jaworski lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday.

Jaworski represented the Steel City's 3rd Ward for three years and served as council president for four years.

Mayor Szymanski said it's because of that experience that he had Jaworksi serve on some of the city's most important boards, including planning and housing. He added despite running against each other for mayor at one point, the two always maintained a strong friendship.

The late councilmember is survived by his wife Wendy, two children and grandchildren.

Visitation will take place from 2-6 P.M. this Saturday, April 20 at the Kaczor Funeral Home located at 3450 South Park Ave.

A mass of Christian burial will take place Monday morning, April 22, at 11:30 at Queen of Angels Church at Electric and Warsaw in Lackawanna.