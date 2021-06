The accident happened just after noon Sunday at the intersection of Chestnut Hill Road and Mill Road in Royalton.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — A Lockport woman is dead after State Police say she lost control of her motorcycle Sunday afternoon in the Town of Royalton.

Troopers say Alicia Calderone, 41, the hit a curb and a boulder off the side of the roadway at the intersection of Chestnut Hill Rd. and Mill Rd.