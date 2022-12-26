Local Wegmans steps up to help feed hospital during winter storm

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center was running low on food, between feeding patients, the staff, and people needing shelter.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — With so many stores forced to shut down from the winter storm over the holiday weekend, thousands of Western New Yorkers were left without a place to find food.

Wegmans on Military Road in Niagara Falls, looking for a way to help, opened briefly on Christmas morning for the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, which was running low on food, between feeding patients, the staff, and people needing shelter.

The grocery store donated carts of food for patients and essential workers, several of whom were working at the hospital in 48-hour spans and sleeping overnight to provide care throughout the storm, a spokesperson for the medical center said.

"We are extremely grateful to our friends at Wegmans and everyone in our community who helped out during this unprecedented winter storm to assist their neighbors in need," said Joseph Ruffolo, President/CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

"We are truly the city of good neighbors."

On Tuesday, All Erie and Niagara County stores will reopen on Tuesday, December 27 at 10 am, except Wegmans’ West Seneca store at 370 Orchard Park Road, which will open late Tuesday afternoon.