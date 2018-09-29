ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — O'Neill's Stadium Inn has a wing challenge that might make you want to quit halfway through it.

The restaurant wants to see if you can complete the Vontae Davis Wing Challenge. It was named after the former Bills cornerback who retired during halftime of the season's home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here is how the challenge works: you have 30 minutes to finish 10 wings smothered in Vontae Davis sauce-- which we are told is pretty hot.

"Sauce is ghost peppers, Carolina reapers, some scorpion, but one of the keys to the sauce is we didn't want to make it hot just for the sake of making it hot," O'Neill's bartender Mike Brooks said. "We wanted it to have some pretty good flavors."

For completing the challenge, you receive your order free and a t-shirt.

