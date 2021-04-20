Local reaction to Derek Chauvin verdict

Many local officials are speaking out following the verdict Tuesday evening.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

The jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest. Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released a statement saying the verdict was a "powerful statement of accountability." You can read his full statement below:

"The verdicts delivered today were a powerful statement of accountability. George Floyd's family and his loved ones got well-deserved closure, and all of us who deeply and personally felt his loss gained hope in the possibility of progress.

"But while I'm grateful that the jury returned these verdicts, accountability is not the same as justice. It doesn't make an unacceptable situation acceptable, and it doesn't bring Gianna's dad back. But it must fuel our continued march towards equity.

"Emmett Till. Medgar Evers. Rodney King. Amadou Diallo. Sean Bell. Trayvon Martin. Eric Garner. Michael Brown. Philando Castile. Ahmaud Arbery. Breonna Taylor. George Floyd. Daunte Wright. Adam Toledo. Our country has never fully lived up to its founding ideal, of liberty and justice for all. Still, our greatest attribute has always been our optimism, our belief in an ever better future, our faith in the strength of humanity.

"We saw that faith in streets across the country last summer and over the last 11 months. Our charge now is to channel our grief, our anger, our righteous energy, and make real, positive, and long-overdue change happen."

New York Attorney General Letitia James released a statement saying the country has taken one step closer to a "fairer system:"

“Almost one year ago, the Floyd family and communities across this nation were torn apart by the murder of George Floyd. We all watched in helpless desperation as a man was mercilessly killed by the knee of a police officer. Today, there is finally accountability for this atrocious crime that stole the life of a father, brother, son, and friend. I pray that the Floyd family finds some semblance of justice and peace for this horribly unjust act. While true justice will never be served as long as Black men and women are subjected to such inequality, today, we are one step closer to a fairer system.”

Buffalo Catholic Diocese Bishop Michael W. Fisher released a statement Tuesday saying this verdict will help heal racial tension. You can read the full statement below:

"Today’s verdict of accountability in the tragic killing of George Floyd is an important step in healing the deep wounds of racial tension caused by his senseless killing. The agonizing images of his confrontation with those sworn to protect and serve, and the final moments of life, will forever challenge us and must always compel us to create a more compassionate and just society, where all enjoy equal rights and protections under the law. I implore all who wish to demonstrate to do so peacefully and in ways that lead to greater understanding, dialogue and meaningful change. We pray for the family and community of George Floyd that our loving and compassionate God will ease their pain and provide them comfort."

University District Buffalo Common Council Member Rasheed Wyatt released the following statement to 2 On Your Side's Dave McKinley:

"After all the disappointment in previous trials of unarmed individuals ---Finally---Justice!!! I am hopeful this will lend itself to much needed Police Reform across America."

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz released the following statement on Twitter:

"In our legal system, justice is considered 'blind,' but it is not always served. Today, justice was served for George Floyd's murder. Hopefully this verdict is the beginning of real change for our nation, but Mr. Floyd is still dead. May his family find solace in this verdict."

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also released a statement saying this was a historic verdict, adding that justice has prevailed:

"This historic verdict in the murder trial of ex-police officer Derek Chauvin will not bring George Floyd back, but for the Floyd family and for all Black lives, justice has prevailed. The small group of people that rendered three guilty verdicts today further demonstrates that Black Lives Matter. This murder has had a very deep and personal impact on so many, and while there is still so much work to be done and the need for much more change, this is a verdict for all of those who have dedicated themselves to racial justice through peaceful protest."

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer released a statement on Twitter saying he is thankful that justice was served:

"I am thankful for George Floyd's family, friends, and loved ones that justice has been served. Our country was forever changed by the horrendous video of Derek Chauvin killing Mr. Floyd in cold blood. This guilty verdict serves as an official proclamation of what so many of us have known for nearly a year: George Floyd was murdered by an officer who was sworn to protect and serve.

"However, we should not mistake a guilty verdict in this case as evidence that the persistent problem of police misconduct has been solved or that the divide between law enforcement and so many of the communities they serve has been bridged. We must remain diligent in our efforts to bring meaningful change to police departments across the country. The Senate will continue that work as we strive to ensure George Floyd's tragic death will not be in vain."

State Senator Sean Ryan released a statement on Twitter also saying justice was served:

"Justice has been served - but not true justice. The criminal justice system worked today - but George Floyd should still be alive.

"While this outcome may bring a meaningful measure of accountability - it does not end the work to create a justice system which fundamentally values Black lives. We must continue to strive to be a more perfect union."

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie released a statement saying the verdict is a victory. You can read the full statement below:

"George Floyd’s murder was a tragedy. It was a crime that the entire world witnessed on video over the course of nine minutes and 29 seconds. That Derek Chauvin was found guilty on all counts is important and it is right. But I also know we must continue to challenge the system that enabled his murder in the first place.

"George Floyd’s death was a turning point. Across our state, our country and indeed the world, people took to the streets to say no more to the systemic racism that costs the lives of our friends and neighbors. To say that those with power and authority must be held responsible for their actions. To demand that we rebalance the tilted scales of justice in our country. To say that Black Lives Matter.

"This verdict is a victory, but we cannot forget that George Floyd was more than a rallying call for a reckoning in our justice system – he was a man. He was a father and a brother, and his family will always feel his loss. They have endured this terrible tragedy with grace and dignity. My heart goes out to George Floyd’s friends and family. I hope this brings them a sense of justice, and that they can find strength and peace."

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand released a statement saying the verdict was a small measure of justice:

“Today’s verdict delivers a small measure of justice to the family of George Floyd, but nothing can ever erase the pain of losing a loved one. Our nation remains in a moment of moral reckoning and we must take bold and decisive action. Congress must pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to address the systemic and institutional racism that plagues our criminal justice system and continues to lead to the deaths of countless Black Americans.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins released the following statement:

"While I'm heartened by this verdict and believe it's an important step towards accountability, we must remember that this verdict is not true justice. True justice would mean that George Floyd would have walked away from that encounter alive. It would mean that he would be able to watch his daughter grow up. If we had true justice in this country, the kind that lives up to our ideals, countless other Black men and women wouldn't see the same fate as George Floyd. While we cannot change the past, we can change what happens next. We can decide that we can no longer tolerate a policing system and a justice system that only serves some and not all. We can commit to real reform, to real justice, and to a better system of policing that truly keeps our communities safe instead of tearing them apart. My thoughts are with the Floyd family and the mostly Black and Brown families across this country who have lost a loved one to police violence."

Kim and Terry Pegula, owners of the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres, released a statement on Twitter saying there is still more work to be done:

"Today's verdict brings accountability for the senseless murder of George Floyd, but the fight to end racism and hate in our country counties. There is so much more work to be done.

"Our organizations are continuously learning how to be a productive part of the movement against racial injustices.