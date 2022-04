They deal with serious calls all day long, but sometimes our police officers take time to have a little fun.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While police work is serious business, there are times when police officers like to have a little fun.

And on April Fools' Day, they take fun seriously! Check out these posts on social media:

Hamburg Police promoted West Seneca Police Chief's homemade ice cream.

But West Seneca wanted to make sure Orchard Park wasn't left out.

Lockport Police making sure their officers are equipped to beat hunger.