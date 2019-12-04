LANCASTER, N.Y. — A pair of drag racing fans with ties to Lancaster National Speedway, have agreed to purchase the venerable suburban landmark.

Mike Swinarski, owner of South Buffalo Auto Parts, and Vito Antonicelli, a Lancaster businessman, have Gunnville Road complex under contract and hope to close on the deal in the coming weeks in order to host the 2019 racing season.

The track has been owned for the past 20 years by Buffalo business Gordon Reger, who said unless a buyer emerged, he was not going to have a 2019 season at Lancaster.

