BUFFALO, NY — As if you needed another reason to get excited for this coming Bills season, now Lloyd burritos and nachos will be available for your enjoyment at a selection locations of New Era Field.

Lloyd, one of Western New York's favorite food trucks and taco spots, will have items available in the Pepsi Club and Toyota Club, as well as select locations in the 100 and 300 level concourses.

Pegula Sports and Entertainment announced the news Tuesday in a release about renovations of the club 200-level sideline clubs and new amenities coming for club seat members.

For more details on the perks for club seat members and about renovations of the newly-named Dunn Tire Club, Pepsi Club and Toyota Club, click here.

