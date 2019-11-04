YOUNGSTOWN, N.Y. — A flyer that school officials say is, "vile, defamatory and racist," has targeted the Lewiston-Porter School District community.

The school district says that the letter was brought to the attention of school administration after it was seen throughout the area.

"We have been in contact with our school attorney, the District Attorney and law enforcement and should we discover the author of this filth, we will seek damages to the fullest extent of the law. Lewiston-Porter School District will not tolerate racism of any shape or form," said the superintendent of Lewiston-Porter schools in a press release.

The school district also says that as a community they accept this challenge and will come out stronger.