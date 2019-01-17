LEWISTON, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side has learned that a Lewiston Police officer is being accused of spying on a woman in a locker room.

State Police say Alexander Ruckh, 31, placed a small camera inside a woman's locker room in 2017. Police will not give away the location of where the incident occurred saying it may lead people to know who the alleged victim is, but police say it happened in the Town of Niagara.

Ruckh was arrested on December 13, 2018 and has been accused of three counts of unlawful surveillance in the second degree.

Police tell us that they learned of the alleged incident when they spoke with Ruckh in November.

After Ruckh's arrest he was booked at the State Police Niagara barrack and arraigned in the Town of Niagara Court.

The Niagara County District Attorney's Office is handling the investigation.

"I can tell you it did span a number of months and it did happen on a number of occasions that the allegation is that the defendant surreptitiously video recorded a victim changing clothes in a locker room," said Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek.

2 On Your Side has learned that Ruckh resigned from being a volunteer firefighter at Upper Mountain Fire Company last month.

Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte who declined an on camera interview says Ruckh has been with the department for four years and is suspended without pay. Previte says a decision on Ruckh's future with the department will be made after this case plays out in court.

Wojtaszek says that an order of protection has been issued in this case, meaning Ruckh has to stay away from the alleged victim.

2 On Your Side reached out to Ruckh's attorney Joseph Latona, but we have not heard back.