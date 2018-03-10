Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, claims that McCoy would physically abuse her during their relationship. This is according to court documents filed in Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday.

In the documents, Cordon claims that McCoy "would often grab" her in a painful manner and leave her "skin reddened." She also stated that McCoy once physically kicked her out of the bed.

Cordon also claims that McCoy abused his dog and his young son. McCoy has previously denied the claims of abusing his son.

Cordon is seeking more than $50 million from McCoy and two other defendants in connection to the violent home invasion, where she was severely injured.

You can read the full court documents here:

