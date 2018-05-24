CHEEKTOWAGA, NY —Chick-fil-A says construction is intended to start next week on their first WNY location, on Walden Ave. in Cheektowaga, not far from the Walden Galleria.

2 On Your Side reached out to the company following a war of words between Cheektowaga Councilmember Jim Rogowski and the Town Supervisor, Diane Benczkowski.

Councilman Rogowski told 2 On Your Side Wednesday the project would break ground on Monday or Tuesday.

However, a news release issued Thursday by Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski said that would not happen and no start date had been determined as of yet.

"While we are very disappointed, said Benczkowski, "we are looking forward to Chick-fil-A conducting business in our town once all the requirements and appropriate permits have been approved."

Chick-fil-A spokesperson Jackie Jags issued the following statement to reconcile the two conflicting claims: "We are very excited to join the Cheektowaga community and can confirm that our intent is to begin construction next week."

Benczkowski then followed up with, "Chick-Fil-A made sure to say it was their 'intent' to break ground next week and leave the exact date open-ended in their press release" due to "several outstanding steps that need to be done before the groundbreaking."

Chick-fil-A submitted paperwork last year to have a franchise at 1753 Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, right across the street from the Walden Galleria.