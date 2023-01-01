Lackawanna man dies after car crash in City of Buffalo

A 54-year-old Lackawanna man died after the car he was driving struck a parked vehicle, a snowbank, and a street light on Saturday in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Lackawanna man died after the car he was driving struck a parked vehicle, a snowbank, and a street light on Saturday afternoon in the City of Buffalo.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. The 54-year-old man was driving north on Seneca Street in a Chevrolet Impala when it struck a parked vehicle near Kingston Place. After that, the car struck a snowbank and a street light.

The man was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo, where he was later declared dead, according to a spokesperson for the Buffalo Police Department.

The man might have had a medical issue at the time of the crash, according to Buffalo Police investigators.