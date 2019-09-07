BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kids with library fines can get waived, if they get active.

All they have to do is borrow sports equipment, with the assumption they'll actually use it, to stay active this summer.

Kids who are under 17-years-old can go to the Isaías González-Soto Library on Buffalo's West Side, and when they take out lacrosse equipment or soccer equipment they can get those library fines completely erased.

"Everything about the program is really fun and engaging, it's really about getting kids outside to experience some sports equipment that they may never have used before," said Joy Testa Cinquino, the assistant deputy director of the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

The equipment is only at that one library, but you can get rid of fines from any of the other ones.

To do it though, they'll need to have a consent form filled out.

"There is a waiver a parent or guardian does need to sign it you can download it from our website parent or guardian comes in the first time to borrow and they're all set," Cinquino said.

Kids can borrow the soccer and lacrosse equipment for up to three days.

And when they return it, kids with fines get them wiped out.

"Because we want to welcome them back to the library we want them to use our books we want them to borrow the equipment we want them to make a better lifestyle for themselves," Cinquino said.

This program has been created with funds from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

"This equipment is brand new equipment and has been donated to the program, during the winter months there will be some type of winter sports equipment that they can borrow as well," Cinquino said.

Most likely that will be snow shoes.

"The pilot program is also designed to determine if this is something we can have in all of our libraries because right now it's just in this library," Cinquino said.

The library says about five or six kids have already taken advantage of the program and get this -- about $300 in fines has already been waived.







