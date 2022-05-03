Hochul appoints Catskills-area congressman as next lieutenant governor

Antonio Delgado represents New York's 19th Congressional District which includes the Hudson Valley and Catskills.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed a downstate congressman to be the state's next lieutenant governor.

Rep. Antonio Delgado currently represents NY's 19th Congressional District, which includes the Hudson Valley and Catskills. He replaces Brian Benjamin who resigned last month after being indicted on bribery charges.

"I am proud to appoint Antonio Delgado, an outstanding leader and public servant, as lieutenant governor of New York, and I look forward to working with him to usher in a new era of fairness, equity, and prosperity for communities across the State," Hochul said. "We share a belief in working together to get things done for New Yorkers, and Representative Delgado has an incredible record of doing just that in Congress. With Antonio Delgado by my side serving as lieutenant governor, we will both make history - and make a difference."

Delgado was first elected to Congress in 2018. He is currently the Chairman of the House Agriculture Subcommittee on Commodity Exchanges, Energy and Credit. He also serves on the House Small Business and Transportation and Infrastructure Committees.

"New Yorkers deserve a lieutenant governor who's working day and night to make lives better for working people and their families," Representative Delgado said. "Upstate, downstate, doesn't matter. We all want the same things, security, family, and opportunity. The key is to listen to New Yorkers from all walks of life and then be their voice to get the job done."