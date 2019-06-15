JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A Jamestown man is charged with possession of a controlled substance after police say he was found carrying 15 grams of methamphetamine.

John V. Danh, 23, was arrested near East 2nd and Cheney Streets Friday night.

Members of the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force were in the area when they say they noticed Danh walking between some U-Haul trucks. Officers approached him to see what he was doing and discovered the drugs on him.

Vanh was arrested and taken to the Jamestown City Jail to await arraignment.

The task force was assisted by the Jamestown Police Department.