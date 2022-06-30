JaHarr Pridgen becomes chief judge of Buffalo City Court

The mayor officially appointed JaHarr Pridgen to that post on Thursday. She's replacing judge Craig Hannah, who was recently appointed to the state Supreme Court.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo City Court has its first female chief judge.

Judge Pridgen has served on the city court for more than seven years, after starting in 2015 as the youngest city court judge.

"How could a girl who grew up on Coit Street, a girl who lived on Carl Street, and grew up in the Ken-Bailey Avenue area become the first female chief of Buffalo City Court? It's simple. To God be the glory, right?" Judge Pridgen said.

If the name sounds familiar, Judge Pridgen is the daughter-in-law of common council president Darius Pridgen.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown issued a statement Thursday, touting Judge Pridgen's resume.

“Since 2015, Judge JaHarr Pridgen has demonstrated her commitment and sharpness on the Buffalo City Court bench and made significant contributions to our community," he said.