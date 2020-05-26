Is New York State reopening hair salons, barber shops too soon?

According to state and county officials, hair salons and barber shops could open as soon as next week.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — State and county officials have said Phase Two of reopening Western New York could come as soon as next week. With that, salons and barber shops are already booking appointments to see their clients once again.

Jessica Semrau has been working as a hairstylist for 15 years. She says it's way too soon for people to be getting haircuts once again. That's because the state hasn't been providing salons or barber shops with any guidelines on what they need to do when they reopen.

"New York State hasn't given us any guidelines at all," she said. "The governor has not released any guidelines. We're basically going off of our own assumptions on what we feels is safe."

2 On Your Side reached out to Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul to see if any guidelines will be given ahead of reopening. We also asked whether Phase Two will include spas and nail salons, but we are still waiting for a response.

Semrau says the salon she works at in Tonawanda will do temperature checks at the door, in addition to asking anyone if they have symptoms. Everyone will also have to wear face masks and shields, and employees have to wipe down their stations. No blow dryers will be used either.

The staff has also been reduced to half the size it was before and appointment times will be staggered. Semrau says that's just not going to cut it though.

"I want to work but I feel that we can't properly social distance in this field of work and opening too soon could possibly give us a worse setback if we do start spreading the virus more by not socially distancing," Semrau said. "Then what happens? We get shut down again."

Semrau says she's instead been offering curbside pickup for her clients, so they can pick up products for their hair. They can then call her and she will walk them through how to do their hair.

Semrau says she just doesn't believe getting a haircut is essential right now.