BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's a lot happening on Hertel, starting with one of North Buffalo's most recognizable landmarks.

Five years in the making, the North Park Theatre unveiled it's completed restoration last night.

The theatre has been closed through the final stages of the renovation. The inconspicuous location of the work allowed them to do much of it in secret, making the big reveal all the more exciting. It reopened Thursday with a special event and exclusive preview screening of "Rocketman"—a biopic about Elton John's breakthough years.

The theatre's original ceiling has been restored, taking visitors back to the 1920s.

"I've been coming here since 1977. It's the only ceiling that I knew and it had its charms, but when you look beyond it and see how it was in the '20s, there's a grandeur there that we're happy to restore," said North Park Theatre program director Ray Barker.

The theatre's owner says all of that stained glass and decorative work has been covered up for decades.