HOLLAND, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff's Office and the Holland Volunteer Fire Department say a fire last month at the Draper Trucking Company has been ruled accidental.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the fire department and detectives with the Sheriff’s Fire Investigation Unit worked with engineers from Erie Insurance Group and discovered a mechanical issue caused the fire.

The fire destroyed Draper's large garage as well as a dozen tractor trailers that were stored there.