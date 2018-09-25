NIAGARA FALLS, NY - Dangerous railroad tracks in Niagara Falls are being replaced this week. This is a story that 2 On Your Side has been staying on top of for months.

Many drivers have complained about the hazardous CSX railroad tracks.

The dangerous CSX railroad tracks on Hyde Park Boulevard looked had pieces of metal sticking out -- loose parts -- we found one woman whose tailpipe fell off, after driving over the tracks.

In the summer, CSX removed tracks at the intersection of College Ave. and Hyde Park Boulevard. The road is now smooth.

This week, CSX crews are back on scene, this time replacing the tracks at Lafayette and Hyde Park Boulevard and hauling away the old tracks. The City of Niagara Falls Department of Public Works is working with CSX on this project.

"It was a dangerous situation," said John Caso, director of the Niagara Falls Department of Public Works.

REPORTER: Why did this take so long to get addressed?

"That's a question I wish I could answer for you," Caso said.

The tracks are owned by CSX, which says its been waiting on the state DOT to issue work permits. Caso says CSX began work on Lafayette on Monday and should be done within a couple days.

"If we can get in there by this week we can probably, should have it opened up by the end of the week and people can travel through there by the weekend," Caso said.

REPORTER: Are there any other hazardous or dangerous railroad tracks that CSX has yet to touch?

"I think they've addressed most of the tracks that have problems," Caso said.

At a couple spots on Hyde Park Boulevard, the city is putting down blacktop to make the road smooth. DPW says CSX will reimburse the city for this work.

