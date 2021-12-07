Great Baby Beginnings fundraiser helps local babies, moms and dads

Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network helps families. The Great Baby Beginnings! fundraiser is Wednesday, July 21 via Zoom.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Prenatal-Perinatal Network is all about supporting and providing resources to moms, babies and families.

Giongaly Rucker has an 18-month-old daughter. She has benefited from the BPPN programs.

"Not a lot of people have big network systems, this is where Prenatal Network comes in," Rucker said. "They have breastfeeding programs, lamaze classes, so many things you don't realize."

Sherrell Mclean works with the Community Health Worker program.

"I like to say we are the best kept secret," Mclean said.

The Great Baby Beginnings Fundraiser is virtual on Zoom on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The organization is supported by grants. However, the needs are great.

"We're able to help buy diapers, buy wipes, buy cribs so that when the moms are bringing the babies home, they have a safe place to sleep," Mclean said.

Mclean said they want the mothers to focus on getting to prenatal appointments.

"We're really helping women get connected to community resources making sure they go to all of their prenatal appointments, educating them so they can make informed decisions about their health so that they have healthy birth outcomes," Mclean said.