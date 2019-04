BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Isabelle Martin House on Derby’s Graycliff estate has been named one of eight winners of the Preservation League of New York State’s annual “Excellence in Historic Preservation” awards.

The house and Graycliff Conservancy will be honored May 9 at the New York Yacht Club.

