Buffalo Police and Buffalo Fire Departments will officially commemorate the opening of their new home.

Located in the Michael J Dillon building on 68 Court Street in downtown Buffalo, the new joint headquarters will hold a grand opening ceremony and procession Thursday morning at 9:45.

The building has served as a district courthouse since 1936.

The 6-story building was bought by the city for $1, before going through millions of dollars worth of restorations.

Before the official grand opening, Mayor Byron Brown, Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood, and Fire Commissioner William Renaldo will officially decommission the former police headquarters on Franklin.

The new headquarters will officially be open every weekday from 7:00am-5:00pm.

