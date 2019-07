BUFFALO, N.Y. — It's been a very busy month so far for Buffalo's bravest.

Monday morning, firefighters were called out yet again; this time, to battle a blaze on Goembel St. in the city's Walden-Bailey neighborhood.

A chief on the scene tells 2 On Your Side the fast-moving fire broke out in the attic. The cause is not known at this time.

The only person home at the time got out unhurt. However, three firefighters were taken to ECMC for minor injuries.

Damage to the building was set at $70,000.