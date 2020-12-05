TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Hundreds of workers at the General Motors Tonawanda Engine plant are expected to start returning to the factory as soon as next week.

GM is announcing a phased-in return to production for its nationwide plants following their shutdown back in March.

Company officials say they have protective equipment like masks and face shields for workers and will stress social distancing even while acknowledging that may be difficult in some areas of the factory floor.

Some said they still have concerns and would like to see more testing, but GM says it would be limited to those showing symptoms or being in contact with someone else who is infected.

The GM facility in Lockport and the Ford Woodlawn stamping plant in Hamburg are also resuming production.

