A girls athletics coach was arrested for allegedly soliciting sex with a minor.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo confirmed to 2 On Your Side that Francesco Maccarrone is currently in police custody.

He appeared in Buffalo City Court Sunday morning. His attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, and he was then jailed on $10,000 bail.

Judge Kevin Keane ordered Maccarrone to stay away from the alleged victim, who is 14 years old. The prosecutor said he coached the girl in soccer at one time.

The prosecutor cited a supporting deposition and said Maccarrone sent text messages that were sexual in nature and other correspondence that made her feel uncomfortable and that he continued to contact her even after she told him her age.

Maccarrone coached girls basketball and soccer at the YMCA in Orchard Park. A spokesperson for the YMCA said Maccarrone is a volunteer and went through "the same rigorous background check [that] staff does."

The statement from YMCA communications director Geoffrey Falkner also said Maccarrone is no longer allowed on any YMCA premises or allowed to participate or volunteer in any of their programs. The judge also issued a stay-away order to keep Maccarrone from going to the facility.

Maccarrone is due back in court later this week.