Girl Scouts of WNY announce extended cookie sales

The Girl Scouts of Western New York announced Monday they are extending the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Program through April 22, 2023.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're kicking yourself for not buying Girl Scout cookies this year, we have some good news for you.

This gives you three additional weeks of cookie purchases.

All cookie varieties are available and are $6 per box. 100% of the proceeds will stay within the Girl Scouts of WNY.

If you are looking to find where to purchase cookies, you can visit the Cookie Finder at www.gswny.org/findcookies to view cookie booths within your neighborhood. You can also:

Reach out to a registered Girl Scout to find out how you can purchase cookies.

Text COOKIES to 59618 to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and Girl Scout news.

Enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.gswny.org/findcookies to find a booth near you, to purchase cookies from a local Girl Scout troop for delivery, or to donate cookies to local organizations. If you do not know a Girl Scout click the link https://www.gswny.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html to be directed to a local Girl Scout.