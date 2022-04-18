Gas prices continue to decrease; National average remains above $4

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 3 cents from last week decreasing to $4.08.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While gas prices continue to drop across the U.S. the national average price for a gallon of gasoline remains above $4.

According to the latest report from AAA, the national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 3 cents from last week decreasing to $4.08. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $2.87.

Here in New York State, the average cost for a gallon of gasoline is $4.18, which is down 4 cents from last week. This time last year the average price was $2.89.

In Western New York, the average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo and Batavia is $4.23, which is down 5 cents from the week prior. In Rochester, the cost of a gallon of gas decreased 3 cents landing at $4.27.

As of Monday, oil prices were up 6 cents from last week, with oil prices listed at $106 per barrel.

In an effort to lower gas prices this summer, President Joe Biden announced last week that his administration will temporarily allow E15 gasoline. According to AAA, the 15% ethanol blend is usually restricted in the summer due to anti-pollution restrictions.

Still looking to save some money while gas prices remain over $4? AAA says drivers can conserve fuel by mapping their routes, avoiding peak traffic times, using cruise control when possible and combining errands into one trip.

For more information about how to look up gas prices across the country, or to get more fuel-saving tips from AAA, click here.