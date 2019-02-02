BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalonians on Saturday night will be raising money for a firefighter who was hurt during a fire last month.

Firefighter Eric Whitehead was sidelined by a fire on Butler Avenue, and on Saturday, a beer blast has been set up to help his family and pay his medical bills.

The event will be held at Blackthorn restaurant on Seneca Street from 6 to 9 p.m., with the cost being $25 to get through the door.

The Buffalo Professional Firefighters Local 282 is also selling shirts to help raise money for Whitehead and his family.