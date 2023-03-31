Funding Next Gen 911 a concern for coordinators

Notice that $1.20 public safety surcharge on your wireless bill? The state takes $.50 of that and puts it in the general fund, to the tune of millions each month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NYS Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services continues to keep their plan for rolling out Next Gen 911 a secret.

Multiple 911 coordinators have told 2 On Your Side that they have been been given details on how the state will implement the system, or whether the counties will be responsible for building it themselves.

"I look forward to hearing what those are reading what they are, and where we can move forward," said Lisa Sears, Erie County's Director for 911 Services.

"My hope is that it is not a patchwork system where Erie is doing something different than Orleans, is doing something than Wyoming counties."

Central Police Services Commissioner Jim Jancewicz told WGRZ that Erie County is very fortunate that the county executive and legislature has made public safety tools a priority. The county has benefitted from state-issued grants towards enhancing 911 services.

"I think the state completely understands the importance of it, we're encouraged by what the state is doing," Jancewicz said.

"But we just want to make sure we're a part of it rolling out forward."

Erie County is a bit of an anomaly compared to the other WNY counties, because they are in the process of deploying a 400-mile fiber-optic network as part of its ErieNet project.

That fiber network will contain dedicated lines for Next Gen 911, but only for Erie County.

If the cost for deploying the necessary fiber network was left to the counties, Commissioner Jancewicz said costs would rack up quickly.

"It would be certainly millions and millions of dollars," Jancewicz said.

One thing that could offset potential build costs, if counties in New York will be required to build the networks themselves, would be more of the monthly wireless surcharge revenue being used for public safety projects.

Right now, New York State takes $.50 from the $1.20 it collects per line, each month.

"I think it does need to come back because we are doing more training," 911 Director Lisa Sears said.

"There's more that our staff needs to learn, there are technological advances that counties need to catch up to."

Sears echoed Commissioner Jancewicz's sentiment, that Erie County is fortunate that they have one of the best 911 systems in the state. But Sears also recognized that neighboring counties are struggling.

"There are some that are barely have enhanced 911, and there are some that still can't take text to 911." Sears said.

"Erie County is lucky in that we have been very much on the forefront of that we implemented text to 911 in 2015."

The FCC publishes a report every year that tracks landline and wireless surcharges that are under the public safety umbrella. The data is self reported by the states.