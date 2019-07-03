BUFFALO, N.Y. — Rick Cohen, manager of the Transit Drive-In, is attempting to make a dream come true for a friend with cancer.

In a Facebook message posted on Tuesday, Cohen said a close friend who has been battling kidney cancer for the past two years was admitted to the intensive care unit at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center last weekend.

Cohen said his friend, George, is on oxygen. The cancer has spread to his lungs, it is inoperable, and he could have only days or weeks to live.

In the meantime, George does have a request: He wants to see "Godzilla: King of the Monsters."

The problem? It won't be released in theaters May 31.

"I know this effort is a longshot, and I told him that since the movie is still three months away, the studio may be unwilling or unable to show an unfinished product," Cohen, now in his 21st season managing the drive-in, wrote on Facebook.

"The North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo is close to Roswell Park, and has agreed to screen the movie for George privately during their off hours, if we can get permission from the studio."