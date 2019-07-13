Mattel and Walmart are celebrating the re-launch of Fisher-Price Rescue Hero toys by holding several family-friendly Touch-A-Truck events in Western New York this weekend.

The events are free and open to the public.

The first is Saturday, July 13 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walmart on Bennett Road in Fredonia.

Another is Saturday, July 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia.

The last event is on Sunday, July 14 and is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Walmart on Transit Road in Lancaster.