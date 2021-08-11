Tuesday fire at former Tonawanda Coke plant will be investigated

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation said the fire was contained about an hour after smoke was seen coming from the former plant.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A fire at the former Tonawanda coke plant will be investigated by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Smoke was seen coming from the site around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In a tweet, the DEC said a clean-up team and environmental police were called in to check it out, along with a few local fire departments.

They added that crews would assess the potential environmental impact of the fire and provide an update when the investigation is complete.

A portion of River Road near the shuttered plant, now the Riverview Innovation and Technology Campus was closed Tuesday while crews were at the scene.

The Clean-Air Coalition of Western New York expressed concern about the fire late Tuesday and urged the state to collect air samples at the site and downwind of the facility.

In a statement, the group said, "while accidents do happen, such a large scale fire is cause for concern as unaddressed hazardous waste has proven to be a major problem at the site."

The former coke plant's prominent smokestacks were toppled just over two months ago and prompted similar environmental concerns.

