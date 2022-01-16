FBI identifies hostage-taker at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville

The FBI's evidence response team on Sunday continued to investigate the hostage situation, along with the FBI's North Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force.

COLLEYVILLE, Texas — Authorities have identified the Colleyville synagogue hostage-taker as 44-year-old Malik Faisal Akram, a British citizen.

The FBI office in Dallas announced Akram's identity on Sunday morning.

No more information about Akram was released by authorities.

The terrorism task force "will continue to follow investigative leads," according to a news release from the FBI.

An FBI shooting incident review team will also investigate the case and "conduct a thorough, factual, and objective investigation of the events," the release said.

Anyone with more information about the hostage situation is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov.

The hostage situation ended Saturday night when three hostages escaped the Congregational Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville. Another hostage had already been released earlier in the day.

Akram, who died at the end of the incident, held four people hostage inside the synagogue for nearly 12 hours Saturday, authorities have said.

Exclusive video from WFAA showed the dramatic end to the standoff, as three hostages escaped safely shortly before 10 p.m.

SWAT officers with the Colleyville Police Department, as well as officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI, initially responded at 10:40 a.m. to the scene in the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road near Tinker Road and State Highway 121 in Colleyville.

Police soon evacuated residents near the immediate area of the synagogue within the Dallas suburb, located 16 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

As the hostage situation unfolded, a Facebook Live stream from the synagogue was airing a fixed-camera shot, showing the pulpit. The faint voice of a man, presumed to be the hostage-taker, could be heard in the background, but the footage did not show any other activity. The stream was cut shortly before 2 p.m., but the hostage continued as FBI crisis negotiators stayed in constant contact with the hostage-taker.

Around 5 p.m., one male hostage was released. According to police, that man, who hasn't yet been identified, was reunited with his family.

Citing sources familiar with the ongoing situation, both ABC News and the Associated Press reported that the individual holding the hostages was armed

As the standoff dragged on into the nighttime hours, Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said that the FBI called in a special rescue team to help bring the situation to a close.

The hostage rescue team then "breached the synagogue" and rescued the three remaining hostages, Miller added. Among them was believed to be the synagogue's rabbi, Charlie Cytron-Walker.

Multiple sources said that the suspect inside was demanding to speak to Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to al-Qaida, according to the AP.