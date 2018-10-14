BUFFALO, N.Y. - The family of Private Walter Rydzewski was presented with a Purple Heart he earned 100 years ago during World War 1.

Rydzewski was born in Poland and immigrated to Buffalo as a teenager before enlisting in the army. He was wounded in combat exactly 100 years ago today.

Sunday, Congressman Brian Higgins presented the Purple Heart and other service medals to the family of Rydzewski.

"I had no idea that it was 100 years to the day and I find that to be a remarkable coincidence or something," said Cory Weinckowski, Rydzewski's great-grandson.

After his service was over, Rydzewski started a family in Lancaster, where some of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren still live today.

