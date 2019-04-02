BUFFALO, N.Y. — The family of a woman who died in the custody of the Erie County sheriff's office three years ago is now suing 72 of the deputies there.

The estate of India Cummings says those deputies maliciously filed new charges against her while she was in custody, instead of providing her with medical care it says she clearly needed.

Cummings spent 17 days in custody over an alleged car theft in 2016. She died at the hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

The suit accuses them of "criminalizing her mental illness."