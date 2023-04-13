Erie County Sheriff: Air One is getting too old, seeks replacement

The venerable Air One helicopter may now be vulnerable, with age taking its toll.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There may be a real high cost item now on the wish list of the Erie County Sheriff's Office, and it is one they say is crucial in saving lives and fighting crime.

The venerable Air One helicopter may now be vulnerable with age taking its toll.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia puts it this way: "We need one. We need one. It's going to save lives. It has saved lives."

Garcia is talking about a helicopter — actually, a new one — to replace the now 22-year-old Air One, which is the Airbus Eurocopter purchased for Erie County as part of post 9/11 Homeland Security government funding.

Several years ago there was an extensive FAA required airframe rehab for Air One, which took several months to complete.

But now Garcia points out, "It's unsafe. It's a single-engine, 22-year-old helicopter. It's not a shiny toy that I want to add to the office. It's something that's necessary."

That could be necessary at Zoar Valley, where its specialized FLIR-Forward looking video camera has spotted stranded victims and is also used to track criminals at night. Its 300-pound maximum lift hoist can also pull injured victims to safety in rough terrain.

It has also plucked stranded ice fishermen off dangerous Lake Erie ice, or more simply keeps watch over a Bills game with traffic and security concerns.

Garcia says the distinctive red painted helicopter is now down more than it's up with FAA required maintenance, and in his opinion, it's risky for the sheriff's three trained air crew members.

"I don't feel very comfortable with them up there," Garcia said.

The sheriff continued by saying, "We've looked at leasing. We've looked at every option possible. We are going to be fiscally prudent and responsible. We're looking for funding from our federal partners, our state partners."

U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy who represents a portion of Erie County and the Southern Tier says he will seek a solution.

"Programs from military surplus, and seeing what we might be able to work through some of the bureaucracy to see if there's anything available on the schedule to secure for Erie County government," he said.

Sheriff Garcia says a potential trade-in value for the 22-year-old Air One is about $320,000, whereas a new similar model could run over $2 million with extra costs for equipment options, such as surveillance cameras and other additions.