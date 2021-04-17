Erie County hosting pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Southside Elementary

The Moderna clinic is open to New Yorkers 18 years old and older, and is being held Saturday, April 17.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Erie County? The Erie County Department of Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic this weekend at Southside Elementary, located at 430 Southside Parkway in Buffalo.

The vaccination clinic is being held Saturday, April 17, in partnership with the Buffalo Public School District. The Moderna clinic is open to New Yorkers 18 years old and older, and is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As of 10 a.m., 162 appointments were still available. Anyone looking to sign up for the vaccination clinic can do so online by clicking here. Those who are unable to register online can call (716) 858-2929 to schedule an appointment.